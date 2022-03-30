ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

2022 election: Who is on the ballot in Spartanburg County Council, SC State House races

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Challenges are set in three state House races and three County Council races for the June 14 primary election, according to the final list of candidates who filed for office in Spartanburg County by the noon Wednesday deadline.

The general election is Nov. 8.

South Carolina State House races

Three incumbent Republican state House members in Spartanburg County will face challenges, according to the S.C. Election Commission .

In District 33, Bill DeVore has filed to run against incumbent state Rep. Travis Moore.

In District 35, Joseph Pellegrino has filed to run against incumbent state Rep. Bill Chumley.

And in District 36, Rob Harris has filed to run against incumbent state Rep. Rita Allison.

Districts 35 and 36 include portions of Greenville County.

No one filed to run against Democratic District 31 state Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers; and Republicans District 32 Rep. Max T. Hyde; District 34 Rep. Roger A. Nutt; District 37 Rep. Steven Long; and District 38 Rep. Josiah Magnuson.

Spartanburg County council races

For Spartanburg County Council, there will be challenges in the Republican primary for three council seats.

In District 2, O'Neal Mintz filed to run against incumbent Councilman Jack A. Mabry. Constitution Party candidate and Kathleen K. Wright also filed.

In District 5, Republicans Jeffrey A. Horton Jr. and Louis Nespeca filed to run against Republican incumbent Bob Walker.

In District 6, Republican Alex Turner filed to run against Republican incumbent Jessica Coker.

Republican incumbent County Council Chairman Manning Lynch is the only one who filed for his at-large seat.

Other Republican incumbents who have filed for office in Spartanburg County include Ponda A. Caldwell, probate judge; Sharon H. West, auditor; Oren L. Brady III, treasurer.

Henderson-Myers is the only Democrat out of the 23 candidates who filed in Spartanburg County. Twenty-one are Republican, and one is a Constitution Party candidate.

SC Governor's race

Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster filed for re-election. He faces a primary challenge from Republicans Harrison Musselwhite and Mindy L. Steele.

Also filing for governor are: Jokie Beckett Jr. and Michael Copeland, Independence Party; Carlton Boyd, Joe Cunningham, Mia S. McLeod, Calvin CJ Mack McMillan and William H. Williams, Democratic Party; Bruce Reeves, Libertarian Party; Gary M. Votour, Labor Party.

U.S. Senate race

Incumbent Republican Tim Scott filed for re-election and faces no opposition in the primary.

Also filing for Scott's seat are Democrats Catherine Fleming Bruce, Angela Geter and Krystle Matthews.

U.S. House race

Incumbent 4th District Republican U.S. Rep. William Timmons faces a primary challenge from George Abuzeid,  Mark Burns and Michael Mike LaPierre. Also filing for Timmons' seat are Michael Chandler, Constitution Party; and Ken Hill, Democrat.

The 4th District covers large portions of Spartanburg and Greenville counties.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

