ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WizKid Dances With Winnie Harlow in New “True Love” Music Video

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNigerian singer WizKid has released a music video for his single “True Love” featuring Tay Iwar and Projexx. The new video arrives following the news that the artist has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Summer Walker Shares ‘No Love’ Remix with SZA & Cardi B: Watch

UPDATE: here goes the music video as well. It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Summer Walker will be releasing a new version of her radio hit ‘No Love’ with SZA which originally appeared on her sophomore album Still Over It. Earlier this week, it was...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Wake Up Like Model Winnie Harlow

Wake Up Like Model Winnie Harlow | Waking Up With | ELLE. America's Next Top Model contestant, Winnie Harlow, has not only grown to be one of fashion's top models, but also spends her days as an activist, influencer, and beauty entrepreneur. Despite her busy schedule, Winnie admits she isn't a morning person and incorporates as much time possible to relax in bed before taking on the day. Every morning, Winnie incorporates her new skincare line, Cay Beauty, which helps to protect the skin while keeping it glowy and healthy. Waking Up With Winnie looks like slow mornings, self-care, and loving the skin she's in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music News#Other Music#Nigerian#Projexx#Best Music Video
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Dances With Coi Leray in Sky-High Ice Pick Heels in ‘Blick Blick!’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Barbie is back, and this time with Coi Leray in a new music video for their song “Blick Blick!” Nicki Minaj joins Leray in colorful outfits, with both rappers looking sleek. Among the standout outfits, Minaj wears a strapless corset with pink and green accents that featured lace detailing. It was coordinated with tiny black distressed shorts and tie-dye Philipp Plein thigh-high boots featuring the brand’s signature skulls embellished with crystals on...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine." Arriving on the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy