WizKid Dances With Winnie Harlow in New “True Love” Music Video

Wake Up Like Model Winnie Harlow | Waking Up With | ELLE. America's Next Top Model contestant, Winnie Harlow, has not only grown to be one of fashion's top models, but also spends her days as an activist, influencer, and beauty entrepreneur. Despite her busy schedule, Winnie admits she isn't a morning person and incorporates as much time possible to relax in bed before taking on the day. Every morning, Winnie incorporates her new skincare line, Cay Beauty, which helps to protect the skin while keeping it glowy and healthy. Waking Up With Winnie looks like slow mornings, self-care, and loving the skin she's in.
