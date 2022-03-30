Woman accused of kidnapping business owner, demanding $400,000 ransom

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Authorities in downstate Decatur say a woman is accused of luring the owner of a flooring company to an abandoned home and then kidnapping him and demanding ransom.

It was apparently not the first time the owner of the flooring company had had dealings with Ademeko Maclin-Carney, according to reports.

Last week, authorities say Maclin-Carney had the flooring company owner meet her at a home. He reportedly was explaining to her that the home was not in shape to support new flooring when Maclin-Carney assaulted him with pepper spray.

A male accomplice allegedly aimed a gun at him and tied his hands with zip ties. Then, the pair put a bag over his head and forced him into the trunk of a vehicle, police said.

The kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom. But the flooring company owner managed to escape after he was taken to two locations, officials said.

Maclin-Carney, 23, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and currently is at the Macon County Jail.