ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Couple accused in Indiana barn burnings face more charges

SFGate
 1 day ago

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A couple accused of torching eight barns last year in a northern Indiana county now face charges alleging that they also set fire to an Amish school in an adjacent county. Joseph Hershberger, 41, and Sherry Thomas,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAS 11

Indiana woman found dead in creek, husband facing murder charge

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
LEBANON, IN
Fox17

Neighbor facing charges accused of killing Newaygo Co dogs

NEWAYGO — Charges have been authorized against the man accused of killing two dogs in Newaygo County earlier this month. Chief Trial Attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Donald Brown faces a charge for third-degree killing and torturing of animals. If convicted, Brown may face a...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
KLFY.com

Man accused of killing pregnant woman, child faces first-degree feticide charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man faces murder charges in connection to the deaths of a woman and her young son. On Friday, March 11 at 2:40 p.m., BRPD officers were dispatched to Old Hammond Hwy regarding a missing person complaint. The missing person, 24-year-old Kaylen Johnson, and her two-year-old son Kaden Johnson had not been seen or heard from since Saturday, March 5, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Bremen, IN
City
South Bend, IN
County
Marshall County, IN
Marshall County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Arson#Northern Indiana#Ap#Amish#Rolling Meadow School#The South Bend Tribune
Daily Voice

Police Probe Death As Homicide After Missing PA Man Found Dead

A Pennsylvania man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead six days after he went missing, state police say. Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, Mar. 19 around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in the release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS 11

SE Indiana woman surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana woman has surrendered to face federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia says 46-year-old Nancy Barron of Patriot faces charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
NEW ALBANY, IN
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Couple Facing Several Charges After Allegedly Scamming Rivers Casino Out Of $10,000

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A couple took home more than $10,000 after they worked together to cheat at roulette at Rivers Casino. Shaun Benward and Denille Derohan, both from Mississippi, are facing charges of fraud and theft when they ran a scheme to win thousands of dollars at the table. The two worked together to distract dealers while they played roulette. According to the criminal complaint, Derohan would alert Benward so the dealer would not see where the ball landed and he would give the dealer his bet, making it so they bet on the winning number afterward. They attempted this play five times and succeed three times, taking $10,500 from the casino. Additionally, Benward is also facing charges of driving with a suspended license as he drove to and from the casino twice. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of stabbing husband with scissors facing charges

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed her husband in the back with a pair of scissors. Ashley Lee, 35, was arrested March 14 on felonious assault and domestic violence charges, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. The charges were in connection to an incident that happened that same day.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy