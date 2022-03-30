ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Local moms and business owners come together to help parents in Ukraine

More than half of all of the children in Ukraine have been displaced in the war with Russia.  That’s why local moms and a business owner are using a community-wide event to collect children’s clothing and monetary donations for parents in Ukraine. As the missiles landed, parents there only had time to grab a few things for their kids and stuff them into backpacks.

The event, Just Between Friends (JBF), is also donating everything left over from the consignment sale to the refugees like strollers, coats, diapers and shoes.

Deborah Freeman, mother of three and owner of Just Between Friend says the event is also a great way for parents here hurting from inflated prices can save money because childrens’ items are sold at deep discounts. It happens tomorrow.

Here’s how people at the event can help parents in Ukraine:

Giving Tree – During the JBF event, you can choose a card and buy the items on it for Ukrainian refugees.
Cash donations – Don’t want to shop? Leave a donation and JBF will buy items for you.
Consign and donate everything unsold – Parents who decide to sell their children’s items at the consignment sale will keep up to 70% of the proceeds. You can donate that money and/or donate anything unsold to moms and dads in Ukraine.

The donations go to the charity LifeSong for Orphans , which will mail the children’s shoes, pants, shirts, coats, strollers and more to refugees in Poland. 100% of the donations go to the refugees.

Parents don’t have to go to the consignment event to give. They can make donations here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukraine-relief-fundraiser-lifesong-for-orphans-registration-304250329927
JBF at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104
●     TOMORROW March 30th: 10 a.m. to 7 pm – Special community pre-sale
●      Thursday, March 31st: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Open to public
●      Friday, April 1: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Open to public
●      Saturday, April 2nd: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open to public
●      Sunday, April 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open to public and half price day

