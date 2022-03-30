ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia man charged as habitual armed criminal

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
EDWARDSVILLE – A Cahokia man was charged with felony weapons and drug charges, as well as an armed habitual criminal charge, after a February 25 incident in Granite City.

The charges were originally filed March 1, but suppressed until March 29.

Javon C. Johnson, 36, of Cahokia, was charged as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.

The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department.

According to court documents, on Feb. 25, Johnson allegedly had fentanyl with intent to deliver, was carrying a Ruger 9 mm handgun and tried to flee a Granite City police officer, disobeying two or more traffic control devices.

Johnson has a 2017 conviction for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance out of St. Clair County, making him ineligible to possess weapons.

The armed habitual criminal charge stems from the proximity of the weapon and drugs, and multiple felony convictions on weapons and drug charges in both state and federal court.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Other felony charges filed March 29 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office include:

• James A. Griffin, 41, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony; and interfering with the report of a domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. According to court documents, on March 27 Griffin allegedly strangled a household or family member; physically restrained the victim by not letting her leave the residence and pushing her against a wall; and taking the victim’s cellular phone while she was attempting to call 911. Bail was set at $73,000.

• Earlonda D. Perkins, 42, of Alton, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On March 8 Perkins allegedly bit an Alton police officer on the hand and made a false 911 call. Bail was set at $75,000.

• Jaylen K. Cleary, 19, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and mob action, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. According to court documents, on March 28 Cleary allegedly struck another person in the face with his hand and kicked the victim in the body; the mob action charge stems from his allegedly involvement with two other people during the attack. Bail was set at $30,000.

• Demetrius S. Hughes, 41, of St. Louis, was charged with criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On March 19 Hughes allegedly damaged an exercise bar at the Alton Police Station, 1700 E. Broadway. Bail was set at $15,000.

