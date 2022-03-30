ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

Ontic ‘adopts’ GCHS to promote workforce development

Harry Mills, Tamara Rodebaugh, Janita Allen, Alisa McLean, Rozela Espina, Derek Ashcroft, Nicholas Schwankl and David Richardson were all instrumental in the 'adoption' process.

CREEDMOOR — Granville County Economic Development recently facilitated the “adoption” of Granville Central High School by Ontic.
Representatives from Ontic will work with faculty and staff at Granville Central and Granville County Public Schools to promote career opportunities at Ontic’s Creedmoor production facility as well as other opportunities available at their global corporate locations.
“We are excited to partner with Granville County Economic Development and Granville County Public Schools to promote Ontic and prepare this next generation of workers for careers in aerospace manufacturing,” said Derek Ashcroft, site leader for Ontic’s local production center.
“Ontic is providing hands-on educational experiences through facility tours and in-person interactions with engineers working on exciting developments in aerospace manufacturing, right in Granville Central High School’s back yard,” said Tamara Rodebaugh, career development coordinator with Granville County Public Schools.
“This partnership with Ontic allows students to gain exposure to the engineering field, learn new skills and validate their interest through job shadowing and internships.”
Granville Central faculty and administration will work with Ontic employees to promote career opportunities at their company, with an emphasis on engineering and trade careers. This will give Ontic the ability to showcase their company and help local students find the career that could be the perfect fit right here in Granville County.
“Ontic has committed to Grow with Granville by making a long-term investment in expanding their Creedmoor facility,” added Granville County Economic Development Director Harry Mills.
“Ontic and Granville County are great places to begin or grow as a professional. We are so proud that our local industry leaders and public school system are willing to partner to ensure that our county is competitive to recruit and retain companies like Ontic.”
In November 2021, Revlon adopted J.F. Webb High School and Economic Development staff are ready to match Granville County businesses with local schools to promote workforce development and career opportunities for area residents.
Businesses interested in participating in the school “adoption” program may contact Granville County Economic Development at 919-693-5911.

