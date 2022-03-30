ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Women of Distinction event

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 1 day ago

MIDLAND St. Joseph’s Home Health hosted a dinner to recognize Women of Distinction of the Permian Basin for International Women’s Month. The event took place Wednesday at Green Tree Country Club.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Initially women’s history month began as women’s history week, a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California in 1978. Organizers selected the week of March 8th to coincide with International Women’s Day. As communities across country began to initiate their own celebrations, it was successfully lobbied for national recognition, and in February of 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8th as National Women’s History Week. And in 1987 the US Congress passed Public Law 100-9, designating March of each year, “Woman’s History Month,” a news release said.

They recognized 16 outstanding women whose contributions to the community deserve acclaim. The list of honorees included businesswomen, attorneys, medical professionals, and community activists. The guest speaker was Brandi Bunting-Brown, of Julian Gold.

St. Joseph’s Home Health is locally owned and operated by Delma Chavez. It is the largest locally owned home health agency in the Permian Basin.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Shropshire event celebrates women in business

A group of inspirational businesswomen once again shared their expertise at an event to mark International Women’s Day. They shared stories and top tips from their areas of expertise at the home of Shrewsbury Town FC on March 8. As in previous years, this international occasion was marked locally...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WILX-TV

Special event celebrates women-owned businesses in REO Town

REO TOWN, Mich. (WILX) - Rosie the Riveter is a cultural icon and has come to symbolize strong women. Did you know that the real-life Rosie was from Michigan?. Her legacy is palpable in REO Town, where there are over a dozen woman-owned retail establishments lining South Washington Avenue. In...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
NBC Washington

Who Is Lauren Handy, the Woman With 5 Fetuses Found in Her DC Home?

Police in Washington, D.C. found five fetuses inside the Capitol Hill home of Lauren Handy, 28, Wednesday. Handy is an anti-abortion activist. She is the Director of Activism for an organization called the "Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising." Fetuses found at Lauren Handy's home in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, March 30, police...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Parade#Home Health#Green Tree Country Club#The Us Congress
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Idaho passes abortion ban modeled on Texas' law

Idaho on March 14 passed legislation that would ban abortions after about six weeks and allow families to sue clinicians who perform the procedures. The bill is modeled after Texas' law, which took effect last September, according to The New York Times. Idaho's Republican-led House of Representatives approved the bill...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Anti-Abortion Activists Over Blockade of Reproductive Health Clinic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday announced it has criminally charged nine anti-abortion activists, after they allegedly conspired in 2020 to storm a Washington, D.C.-based reproductive health clinic and set up a blockade to intimidate patients and staff. The Oct. 22, 2020 incident was live-streamed on Facebook by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
230
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy