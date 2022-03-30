Women of Distinction event

MIDLAND St. Joseph’s Home Health hosted a dinner to recognize Women of Distinction of the Permian Basin for International Women’s Month. The event took place Wednesday at Green Tree Country Club.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Initially women’s history month began as women’s history week, a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California in 1978. Organizers selected the week of March 8th to coincide with International Women’s Day. As communities across country began to initiate their own celebrations, it was successfully lobbied for national recognition, and in February of 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8th as National Women’s History Week. And in 1987 the US Congress passed Public Law 100-9, designating March of each year, “Woman’s History Month,” a news release said.

They recognized 16 outstanding women whose contributions to the community deserve acclaim. The list of honorees included businesswomen, attorneys, medical professionals, and community activists. The guest speaker was Brandi Bunting-Brown, of Julian Gold.

St. Joseph’s Home Health is locally owned and operated by Delma Chavez. It is the largest locally owned home health agency in the Permian Basin.