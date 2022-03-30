Mary, mother of Jesus, walked the path of all struggling mothers today

The former jihadist nicknamed the “ISIS bride,” who had an affair with a U.S. congressman, has been spurned by both her ex-husband and mom, according to the Daily Mail. In separate interviews, Tania Joya’s mother and second ex-husband slammed her tryst with Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX). “I don’t consider her my daughter anymore,” said Jahanara Choudhury, who said she cut her daughter off years ago when Joya married a jihadist. “She is not a part of this family and hasn’t been for a long time. I’m sorry I even gave birth to her.” Her second husband, Craig Burma, divorced Joya in January and pinned the blame on Taylor for taking advantage of his “vulnerable” wife for nearly a year. “I’m trying to think of some way to stay together and here he is taking advantage of her and not caring two craps about her emotionally,” Burma said, calling Taylor a “sexual predator.”

