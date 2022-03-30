ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mary, mother of Jesus, walked the path of all struggling mothers today

By Maureen Mackey
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Bream's new book, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," takes a deep dive into the lives of women portrayed in the Bible — mothers and daughters who are central to both the Old Testament and New Testament — and who can be seen in a new light today...

