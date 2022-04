The Jourdanton Indians finished last week victorious with wins against Cotulla and Dilley in district matchups. On Tuesday, the Indians hosted the Cotulla Cowboys and came out top with the ten-run rule initiated at the bottom of the fifth, final score 12-2. Through the first three innings, things stayed close between both teams, until the bottom of the fourth the Indians capitalized on the bats and brought in seven runs.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO