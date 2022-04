There is a portion of the Riverwalk Trail on the north side of Junction City just north of the Republican River that has eroded away from the water. Craig Bender. Military Affairs Council Director for the Chamber of Commerce, said this week said right now it's a safety hazard and if you are riding your bicycle or walking you could fall off into the river. "We're partnering with the Kansas National Guard. They're going to do their annual training, will be fixing that trail for us."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO