Douglas County, GA

Sheriff: Fired Georgia jailer arrested for alleged sex crimes against female inmates

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A fired Georgia jailer has been arrested following a GBI investigation into alleged crimes he committed against female inmates. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Austin Cole Slunder was fired from the sheriff's office jail division on October 20, 2021...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Jailer#Criminal Investigation#Gbi
