Last month, Chevrolet announced some discount offers for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 range. That was repeated at the beginning of this month with new deals being offered, but none of these were big enough to negate a new round of price increases that have now been applied throughout the entire 2022 model year range. As of right now, you'll have to pay $1,300 more for each trim. This comes after the Bowtie brand announced updated and increased pricing for the Corvette Stingray's 2023 model year, although that car only suffered a $1,050 increase. As a sports car, it's a luxury item, but trucks are the backbone of the economy, so an increase here truly gets you in the feels.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO