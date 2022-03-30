ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Attempted burglars fled from truck in Pasco after botching ATM theft

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6m4F_0euUiXEW00
(Image via Pasco Police)

PASCO, Wash. — For a moment, three suspects believed they hit the jackpot when they used a pickup truck and chain to rip an ATM away from a bank on Sandifur Parkway. But when they got ready to pull away with their prize money, the driver hit a bump in the road.

According to a Facebook alert from the Pasco Police Department, authorities were notified of an alarm at the Wheatland Bank on the 9700-block of Sandifur Pkwy around 5:30 a.m. on March 29, 2022.

Upon arrival, police officers found a pickup truck with a chain attached to an automated teller machine (ATM). It was apparent that the abandoned truck ripped the machine off its foundation.

However, the investigation uncovered that the truck launched forward so hard that it ran over a curb and got stuck once the ATM was unhinged from the ground.

The driver attempted to back up the truck, but when it did, the truck ran over the ATM and got ‘high centered,’ according to Pasco Police.

With the truck immobilized, three suspects were seen on security camera footage running away from the area on foot.

PPD investigators found that the truck was stolen out of the City of Kennewick. All of the money inside the ATM was accounted for and police are working to identify the suspects who attempted this crime.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying three men in truck burglary investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are turning to the community for help identifying three men who have been deemed individuals of interest in their investigation into a recent burglary in the Tri-Cities. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday afternoon, detectives are looking into a burglary that took place somewhere on the 5300-block of W...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities woman escapes kidnapper in Ellensburg, suspect remains at large

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities woman who was assaulted and driven out of the area against her will escaped her captor during a stop in Ellensburg. Now, law enforcement across Eastern Washington is searching for the male suspect who fled from the scene last Friday. The accused kidnapper was identified by Kennewick police officers as 53-year-old Jack Woldrop. His last...
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Theft#Security Camera#Burglars#Crime#The Wheatland Bank#Pasco Police#Ppd#The Kapp Kvew News
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Lebanon-Express

Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County. According to OSP,...
SWEET HOME, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper who lost his job over state’s vaccine requirement signs on with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Sheriff’s Office hired a former Washington State Patrol trooper who lost his job over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Late last year, Shane Widman spoke on ‘Real Network News’ about Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement. “At some point, I gotta believe people are going to say ‘enough is enough.’ I’m tired of being told what to do...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy