Attempted burglars fled from truck in Pasco after botching ATM theft

PASCO, Wash. — For a moment, three suspects believed they hit the jackpot when they used a pickup truck and chain to rip an ATM away from a bank on Sandifur Parkway. But when they got ready to pull away with their prize money, the driver hit a bump in the road.

According to a Facebook alert from the Pasco Police Department, authorities were notified of an alarm at the Wheatland Bank on the 9700-block of Sandifur Pkwy around 5:30 a.m. on March 29, 2022.

Upon arrival, police officers found a pickup truck with a chain attached to an automated teller machine (ATM). It was apparent that the abandoned truck ripped the machine off its foundation.

However, the investigation uncovered that the truck launched forward so hard that it ran over a curb and got stuck once the ATM was unhinged from the ground.

The driver attempted to back up the truck, but when it did, the truck ran over the ATM and got ‘high centered,’ according to Pasco Police.

With the truck immobilized, three suspects were seen on security camera footage running away from the area on foot.

PPD investigators found that the truck was stolen out of the City of Kennewick. All of the money inside the ATM was accounted for and police are working to identify the suspects who attempted this crime.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

