ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Owl in Montana 'steals the show' after viral eyecam video

By Joel Leal
ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. — Being a star today means knowing how to capture a viral...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Teen’s Record-Breaking Montana Catch is Also a Bit Hilarious

Let me just start by throwing this out there: in no way am I trying to be mean with what I'm about to say. But I have to start with that statement before I get comments like "well, why don't YOU go out and catch a record-setting fish?" I just couldn't help but chuckle a tiny bit when I saw the story of a new Montana record that was set when a teenager recently caught a Rocky Mountain Sculpin.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Entertainment
Great Falls, MT
Entertainment
Great Falls, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owl#Talons#Krtv
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: This Dedicated Fan Took His Truck to a Whole New Level

A Yellowstone fan has gone all out for the show as he decked out his truck. Look, this will make John Dutton smile, too. Imagine just loving a show so much that you want to express it uniquely. We think that this Yellowstone fan has done just that indeed. Taking his all-black truck and decking it out with a Montana Livestock Association logo. Hmm, does this make some type of statement? Heck, he’s probably just letting passers-by know that this show is so good and he loves it so much.
CARS
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy