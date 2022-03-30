ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Band D council tax hits £2,000: New cost of living squeeze as levy goes up across England by an average of £67 per year for a family home

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Brits will be counting every penny after council tax shot up across England this month.

Council tax has increased by an average of £67 per year for Band D properties in the England.

The rise has put a new cost of living squeeze on hard-working people across the country.

Brits will be counting every penny after council tax shot up across England today. Council tax has increased by an average of £67 per year for Band D properties in the UK

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is £1,966, up £67 or 3.5 per cent on the previous year.

This includes adult social care and parish precepts but does not take into account the £150 council tax rebate that will be provided to households in Bands A to D by the Government to help with rising energy prices.

The average 3.5 per cent rise for Band D properties in 2022/23 is below the 4.4 per cent rise in 2021/22 and is also the lowest year-on-year increase since 2016/17.

Bristol, a unitary authority, has the seventh highest council tax in the country. Pictured: Clifton suspension bridge in Bristol (File image)
Exeter district council has one of the lowest council taxes in the country at just £170 for a Band D house (File image)
The rise has put a new cost of living squeeze on hard-working people across the country. Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, has the lowest council tax in the country
A full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England has also been published by the Government.

The average council tax for a Band D property has fallen in Mansfield, Selby, South Ribble and Wandsworth.

They are the only four areas that council tax has fallen in. The tax has increased in all the other 329 authorities.

Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, has the lowest council tax in the country with £148, while Northumberland has the highest with £1,988.

