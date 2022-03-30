ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Ohio on Wednesday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The Cavs come into the game with a 42-33 record in the 75 games that they have played this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

  KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career.
  CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks.

