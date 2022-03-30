ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s $52K bracelet from A$AP Rocky might reveal her due date

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ku8GD_0euUi1Jl00
Rihanna was spotted wearing her meaningful birthday present. BACKGRID

It might not be covered in “Diamonds,” but Rihanna’s whimsical bauble might offer clues about her baby’s due date.

Rihanna was spotted holding hands with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s expecting her first child, in West Hollywood last week, wearing a pale pink Simone Rocha dress and a new charm bracelet from Annoushka worth a whopping $51,991.

As People reports, Rocky picked up the pricey bling ahead of the Bad Gal’s 34th birthday, and chose all 10 of the charms at the brand’s stand in the Liberty department store in London.

“He was so sweet and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them,” founder Annoushka Ducas told the outlet.

“He wanted to know how each one worked, because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect and he was bowled over by that — I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2As2Yc_0euUi1Jl00
A$AP Rocky picked out all 10 charms himself and they each hold special meaning.

According to Ducas, the 33-year-old rapper chose an evil eye for protection, a tulip for new life, a working compass for direction, a malachite lucky clover, a rose studded with 111 pink sapphires, a ruby and sapphire magic mushroom, a sparkling bluebird locket and a gold love letter that fits a tiny handwritten note inside.

He also added a mermaid representing fertility, but that wasn’t the only nod to the couple’s child; Rocky also included a love locket adorned with an emerald, the May birthstone.

Since neither star was born in May — Rihanna’s birthday is in March, while Rocky’s is in October — the charm could be a nod to the singer’s due date.

“On the cusp on becoming a mummy, I can’t help feeling that some of those charms are to do with that,” Ducas told People.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WR94u_0euUi1Jl00
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky strike a pose.

This wasn’t Rihanna’s only major style moment this week: She also hit Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 afterparty in a stunning, sheer Valentino Haute Couture outfit with elbow-length gloves Sunday night.

Last week, she was spotted shopping for baby clothes with a big diamond ring, which sparked engagement rumors. She joked about the gossip to paparazzi, saying, “This old ring? You act like you ain’t never seen this ring.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if she continues to wear the sparkler on that finger … and wait patiently for a May due date.

