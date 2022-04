March 18, 2022 - In all workers' compensation claims, the fundamental relationship is that between the employer and the employee. In that regard, workers' compensation has always been viewed as a compromise between the employer and the employee: The employee is limited to finite benefits but is alleviated from having to prove fault on the part of the employer. The workers' compensation claim is the employee's exclusive remedy. This is the case regardless of the injury, be it orthopedic or occupational.

