Tornado Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Minor flooding continues at East Grand Forks, Pembina, and Drayton, with Moderate flooding at Oslo. East Grand Forks and Oslo have crested and are currently receding while Drayton and Pembina will continue to see gradual rises in river stage. Drayton is expected to crest over the weekend while Pembina looks to crest early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 32.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 29.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO