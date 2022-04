Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is reminding Montanans that submitting written public comment to the Board of Public Education (BPE) on her licensing flexibilities for Montana teachers will help ensure that quality educators fill Montana classrooms. To submit public comment on flexible teacher licensing, please send it to bpe@mt.gov by 5:00 PM on April 8, 2022. The BPE will vote to adopt the licensing flexibilities during the meeting on May 12 and 13, 2022.

EDUCATION ・ 17 DAYS AGO