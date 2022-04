COBB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 66-year-old man was handed two life sentences plus five years for raping and molesting three generations of victims. According to a statement from the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, Bennie Johnson "committed multiple acts of sexual assault" on an 8-year-old child. The abuse reportedly began in 2017. During the investigation, Cobb County Police officials learned the victim's mother had been abused by Johnson when she was younger, too.

