GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 23 DAYS AGO