Unfortunately, suddenly losing a loved one can cause extreme heartbreak. When the 7-year-old boy and his older sister unexpectedly lost their father, the two leaned on each other for support. The 7-year-old boy from California also coped with the loss by talking with his dad in heaven, a moment that was captured on camera. After the boy spoke to his father in heaven, he instructed everyone else to give their love to his parent as well.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO