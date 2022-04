Obviously, former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t roll out of bed this morning and decide to resign. It was coming, at least for a little while. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady “was informed Bruce Arians planned to step down and Todd Bowles would succeed him as head coach either the same day or a day after the QB announced he was ending his retirement.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO