The final full week of spring training has reminded the Giants that sometimes the greatest challenge of the exhibition season is simply leaving Arizona fully whole. On the same day the Giants announced that Evan Longoria will have finger surgery that will cost him at least six weeks, LaMonte Wade Jr. suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of the Opening Day lineup, as well. The Giants already watched Tyler Rogers get hit by a comebacker and Mike Yastrzemski's quad tightened up later in the week, although they both escaped real damage. A year ago at this time, Yastrzemski was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for an entire season spent trying to get fully healthy and find his swing.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO