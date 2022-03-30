Two people injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in Solano County (Solano County, CA)
Nationwide Report
Two people received injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Solano County.
As per the initial information, the five-vehicle pile-up took place on Interstate 680 near Interstate 80. A Dodge Durango, a Tesla, and a Chevy Cruise were among the vehicles involved in the collision [...]
March 30, 2022
Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.
Comments / 0