Solano County, CA

Two people injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in Solano County (Solano County, CA)

 1 day ago

Two people received injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Solano County.

As per the initial information, the five-vehicle pile-up took place on Interstate 680 near Interstate 80. A Dodge Durango, a Tesla, and a Chevy Cruise were among the vehicles involved in the collision [...]

March 30, 2022

#Accident#Dodge#Chevy#California Accident News
