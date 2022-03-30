ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Camp ambushes Chef Darian Bryan to taste Yakult

WKBW-TV
 1 day ago

Today, Mel ambushes chef Darian Bryan at the Plating Society in Larkinville to...

www.wkbw.com

WKBW-TV

Taste testing Yakult

Yakult is the world’s leading probiotic beverage. It was created in Japan in 1935. Today, Yakult is made in California and sold in 40 countries and regions around the world. Yakult has only been in Western New York a couple of years and not everyone has tried it, so Mel decided to launch a Yakult ambush, and let people taste test Yakult.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

What is Yakult?

Yakult makes it easy to get your daily dose of probiotics. It was created in Japan in 1935. Today, Yakult is made in California and sold in 40 countries and regions around the world. However, Yakult has only been in Western New York a couple of years and not everyone has tried it, which is why Mel decided to launch a Yakult ambush, so people could have a taste test.
JAPAN
State
California State
