While the trendsetting app TikTok is a one-stop shop for everything from dance routines, pasta recipes and the hottest make-up and skincare products, it’s also home to slightly more niche trends.Take for example, Squishmallows – just one of many products populating the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt feed. But what exactly are these toys taking the app by storm?First launched in 2017 by toy company Kellytoy, the range of brightly coloured, cuddly stuffed animals have enjoyed a recent boom in popularity thanks to users sharing their vast collections on the app and limited-edition releases adding to the frenzy. The toys have accumulated a loyal...

RECIPES ・ 18 DAYS AGO