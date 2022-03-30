ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

By Matt Christy
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035mBM_0euUcaiZ00

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, in relation to an incident between Crossland and a 9-year-old girl.

Nickles Parks found guilty of Jamie Stephens’ murder

According to Indiana State Police, police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Western Avenue in Portland on March 24, at approximately 11:30 p.m., on a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old. The child ended up being declared deceased, leading to an investigation into his death.

Police have not released any details into the investigation, but on Wednesday confirmed Crossland had been arrested in regards to the death of her son. The prosecutor’s office released her charges, which accused Crossland of not only murder but molestation of a separate child.

The investigation was conducted by Indiana State Police with assistance from the Portland Police Department, the Indiana Department of Child Services, the Jay County Coroner’s Office and the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 23

Harris55
21h ago

What is a wrong with these people poor little children God bless them why anyone would hurt a child r the elderly is very sick , Lock her up in prison let them take care of her !

Reply
2
Small Town Mama
20h ago

Let’s don’t blame this on mental illness either. This lady needs to be locked up for good. Bless those children.

Reply
4
Donkey10Honkey
1d ago

I wander how many times she done these things to kids??

Reply
9
If you enjoy reading articles from
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Wave 3

Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man accused of trying to slice mom’s throat

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man from Milltown is facing charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife and destroying her phone. It happened on March 19, according to a release from the Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department. A deputy responded to a driver who said he picked up a woman on North Ridge Road who was bleeding from stab wounds, a probable cause affidavit states. The woman told the deputy that her son had cut her at her home on North Ridge Road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
County
Jay County, IN
Jay County, IN
Crime & Safety
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Father, stepmother plead guilty to murdering 9-year-old

Two adults in a Meridian murder case have pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a child. On Wednesday, Erik Osuna pleaded guilty to murdering his 9-year-old son, according to a news release. The stepmother of the victim, Monique Osuna, pleaded guilty on Feb. 16. Erik Osuna had previously pleaded not guilty and had a trial set for April. ...
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Stephens
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder accused Googled 'five-year-old dead'

A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old son searched for news articles about him in the hours after he was found dead, a court has heard. Cardiff Crown Court was told Angharad Williamson searched for "five-year-old dead Bridgend" twice that evening. Jurors heard an account linked to Ms Williamson was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLWT 5

Mother of 17-year-old shooting victim warned her about murder suspect

CINCINNATI — The family of a 17-year-old homicide victim and young mother honored her life Wednesday evening near the scene where she was shot. Auvionne Chichester died Sunday after she was shot in Avondale. The suspect, currently being held on $1 million bond, was her boyfriend. Family members said...
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE 15

FWPD raid of southwest side home nets arrests, drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Molestation#Indiana State Police#Portland Police#Crossland Of
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

5-year-old’s death under investigation by Indiana State Police

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Thursday night, the Indiana State Police were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child. Officers with the Portland Police Department (PPD) say they responded to a home around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about an unresponsive 5-year-old child. PPD tell us State Police assumed the investigation after […]
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering five-year-old son ‘never shed a real tear for him’

The mother of a five-year-old boy found dumped in a river with catastrophic injuries sat around watching reality TV on the night she was charged with murder, a fellow prison inmate claims.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on July 31 2021, a few hundred metres from the flat he shared with his family.The victim had suffered more than 56 external injuries, as well as internal injuries commonly found in victims of high-speed car accidents, including a large tear to his liver and one to his bowel.His mother Angharad Williamson,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy