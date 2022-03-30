ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Anti-transgender speaker causes controversy at Washburn

By The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal
 1 day ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The president of Washburn University said he does not support the message of an anti-transgender speaker who speak at the Topeka school. Right-wing conservative Michael J. Knowles is scheduled to give...

TheDailyBeast

Christian College Prof: I Was Fired for Welcoming LGBTQ Guest Speaker

Oklahoma Christian University professor Michael O’Keefe, who taught at the school for over 40 years, was fired earlier this month after hosting an LGBTQ guest speaker. A lawyer now representing the teacher alleges discrimination, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights,” O’Keefe’s lawyer Kevin Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.” The openly gay speaker in question was a former adjunct teacher at the university for over 2o years. Legal action on the firing has not yet been initiated.
COLLEGES
Slate

The Truth About the Yale Law Protest That Prompted a Federal Judge to Threaten a Clerkship Blacklist

On Thursday morning, Judge Laurence Silberman sent an unusual email to almost every federal judge in the United States urging them to blacklist students who protested a recent event at Yale Law School. “The latest events at Yale Law School in which students attempted to shout down speakers participating in a panel discussion should be noted,” Silberman wrote. “All federal judges—and all federal judges are presumably committed to free speech—should carefully consider whether any student so identified should be disqualified for potential clerkships.”
COLLEGES
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's Daughters Attend a Private School That Is 'Anti-Racist'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Social worker sues Massachusetts university after she was asked to 'defend her WHITENESS' during interview for professorship she didn't get

A licensed social worker who unsuccessfully applied for a professorship at Bridgewater State University last summer has sued the college, after she was allegedly asked to defend her 'whiteness' during an interview. Donna Johnston, a therapist in Plainfield, Connecticut, filed the race and employment discrimination suit in Massachusetts Superior Court...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Oklahoma university allegedly fires professor over gay guest speaker

A private Christian college in Oklahoma has come under fire for terminating a professor who says he was let go for bringing an LGBTQ guest speaker to his classroom. Michael O’Keefe taught graphic design at Oklahoma Christian University for more than 40 years before being fired March 7, NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBCMontana

Majority of Americans believe public schools on the wrong track

WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
EDUCATION
Missouri Independent

Parson digs in against evidence absolving reporter he accused of being a ‘hacker’

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday once again refused to accept the conclusions of an investigation by the highway patrol and Cole County prosecutor surrounding a reporter who uncovered a security flaw in a state website.  Speaking to a gathering of reporters and editors in the governor’s mansion for Missouri Press Association Day, Parson restated his […] The post Parson digs in against evidence absolving reporter he accused of being a ‘hacker’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
