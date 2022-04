COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women's head basketball coach Dawn Staley is more than comfortable on the biggest of stages. The same can be said of her staff. Lisa Boyer, Fred Chmiel and Jolette Law are responsible for providing the scouting reports for the opponents and that will continue this week as the Gamecocks get ready for Louisville and they are hoping there will be a need for a second scouting report on either Stanford or UConn.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO