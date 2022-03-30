ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, NY

Man Walking Down Springfield Gardens Street With $27K Cash Robbed at Gunpoint: NYPD

Queens Post
Queens Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVvlA_0euUb3uA00

March 30, 2022 Staff Report

A 39-year-old man who had $27,000 in cash on hand was robbed by two men at gunpoint on a Springfield Gardens street earlier this month.

The victim and a 31-year-old man were walking down the street in the vicinity of 149th Avenue and 182nd Street when two unknown men approached them at around 5:05 p.m. on March 17 and displayed firearms and demanded money,

The thieves took the cash from the 39-year-old and fled in a white Nissan sedan in an unknown direction.

The vehicle had the Pennsylvania license plate: “LCX-1798”. Neither of the victims were injured during this incident.

The individuals being sought are described as both males, 20-30 years in age.

Surveillance video and photos of the individuals were taken from the crime scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Queens Post
Queens Post

4K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

724K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC New York

Inwood Man Tied Up, Robbed at Gunpoint

Police are looking for three men involved in beating and robbing a 27-year-old man inside his Inwood apartment on March 16th. Police say it was around 4 a.m. when two individuals followed the man into his apartment building near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street. One of them took out a handgun and forced the man to let them into his apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Springfield, NY
City
Springfield Gardens, NY
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Firearms#Spanish
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
PIX11

Bronx boy, 8, died from starvation, abusive head trauma: court docs

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 8-year-old boy Bronx boy weighed just 40 pounds when he died, the criminal complaint filed against his mother and stepfather revealed. Police on Monday arrested Michael Ransom, 33, and Sharay Barney, 29, on charges of murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter. They allegedly knew the child had lost weight and […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot dead execution style in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the person who shot a man point blank in the head in Far Rockaway, Queens last weekend.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday, the victim's father is still in disbelief."When I looks at the video it really hit me. It looks like an execution," Peter Panthier said.Surveillance video shows 26-year-old Peter Panthier Jr. walking with an unidentified man down an alley near Grassmere Terrace and Ocean Crest on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.Police said the man then suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots Panthier Jr. in the head twice.His father can't fathom why."I...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy