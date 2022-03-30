Man Walking Down Springfield Gardens Street With $27K Cash Robbed at Gunpoint: NYPD

March 30, 2022 Staff Report

A 39-year-old man who had $27,000 in cash on hand was robbed by two men at gunpoint on a Springfield Gardens street earlier this month.

The victim and a 31-year-old man were walking down the street in the vicinity of 149th Avenue and 182nd Street when two unknown men approached them at around 5:05 p.m. on March 17 and displayed firearms and demanded money,

The thieves took the cash from the 39-year-old and fled in a white Nissan sedan in an unknown direction.

The vehicle had the Pennsylvania license plate: “LCX-1798”. Neither of the victims were injured during this incident.

The individuals being sought are described as both males, 20-30 years in age.

Surveillance video and photos of the individuals were taken from the crime scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).