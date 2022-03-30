Durkin latest to rip guv, PRB

The ex-wife of former Missouri governor and current leading Senate candidate Eric Greitens accused him of a range of physically abusive and unstable behaviors in newly released court records that could dent his chances of replacing outgoing Senator Roy Blunt. Mr Greitens has not shown any indication that he plans on exiting the race. “Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cellphone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena Chestnut Grietens, a professor of...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO