Formula 1’s new race in Las Vegas had to put American-based fans first, leading to its Saturday night slot, according to the sport’s CEO and president Stefano Domenicali. Las Vegas will join the F1 calendar in 2023 with a race to be held on a Saturday night in November, on a circuit that takes in a number of iconic landmarks using the famous Strip. Speaking at the launch announcement on the Cosmopolitan rooftop overlooking part of the track, Domenicali said getting the race in the ideal location at the best time for the U.S. market was a key consideration.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO