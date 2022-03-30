Tumor cells from some childhood leukemia block the formation of new neurons

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO