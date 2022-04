EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The 4th annual Coach Archie Duran Memorial 5k Run & one mile Fun Walk returns live and virtually Sunday after it was held online in 2021 due to COVID-19. The 5k run and one-mile fun walk will start at 8 a.m. at the Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso and those who choose to participate virtually can do so at the place and pace they would like.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO