Birmingham, MI

Righting the school district financial ship

 2 days ago

The collective community has been rightly shocked by the news released by the Birmingham Superintendent Dr. Embekka Roberson on March 1 that while working on budget amendments, it was determined that the district has a $14.3 million shortfall rather than the anticipated shortfall of $1.58 million for the 2021-2022 school year...

