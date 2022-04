So you know how they say all publicity is good publicity? It’s true!. While observers might look at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after Rock made a joke at the Oscars at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense as a PR nightmare, Rock himself seems to be reaping the benefit. He’s about to go on a standup comedy tour starting later this week and he’s seen a huge spike in both ticket sales and ticket prices in the immediate aftermath of the incident at the Oscars.

