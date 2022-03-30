ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Kenneth Ray Cox (1941-2022)

North Platte Post
 1 day ago

Kenneth R. Cox of North Platte passed away on March 29, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Ken was born November 19, 1941 during a horrible blizzard at the family farm northwest of Elsie, NE to Lawrence 0. Cox and Eva C. Cox, along with his twin sister Kathleen K....

northplattepost.com

North Platte Post

Roy "Al" Moore (1948-2022)

Roy Allen Moore, 73, of Farnam, Nebraska, died March 24, 2022 in Farnam, NE. He was born March 30, 1948 in Great Falls, MT, son of Charles Clyde and Aleen Moore. He grew up in Great Falls and later Gothenburg, NE where he graduated from Gothenburg High School. Following high school, Al was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. During this time, Al received a purple heart commendation medal. After the service, Al moved back to Gothenburg where he met his wife Judy and were united in marriage on November 7, 1975 in Stockville, NE. The couple later moved to Farnam where he started his own body shop that he ran for years.
FARNAM, NE
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara L Tufts obituary 1941~2022

Barbara L Tufts, 80, Gettysburg, PA formerly of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 22, 1941 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late John and Katherine Little Slusser. Barbara was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School. For...
GETTYSBURG, PA
North Platte Post

Marjorie June "Margie"(Cordis) Barent (1933-2022)

Marjorie June (Cordis) Barent passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was 88 years old and living in Lincoln, NE at the time of her passing. Marjorie was born to Henry Herman and Mary Elizabeth (Abold) Cordis on June 25, 1933, in Thomas County, NE. She was a 1951 graduate of Thedford High School and following that she went to Cosmetology School in Hastings, NE. During her time in the Sandhills, she met a handsome young man named Joe Barent at a dance. She fell in love, and they were married on April 11, 1954, at the United Church of Christ in Thedford, NE.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Karon Pankonin (1944-2022)

KARON PANKONIN, 77, of Grant, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022. Karon was born December 11, 1944, in Sutherland, Nebraska, as the first of four children born to Leonard and Mae Rowan of Wallace. Karon attended Wallace Public School and graduated in 1963. Karon went on to get her LPN Nursing License from St. Mary's Nursing College in Omaha in May of 1965.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lonnie Johnson (1947-2022)

Lonnie Johnson, 74, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died March 24, 2022 at Gothenburg Health. He was born June 20, 1947 in Gothenburg, NE, son of Kenneth and Fern Johnson. Lonnie grew up in Gothenburg and graduated from Gothenburg High School with the class of 1966. Following graduation, Lonnie joined the United States Army and served from 1966-1968. Lonnie worked at Central Public Power district for 44 years as a heavy machine operator. He also worked along Emil Alberts as a farm hand for a number of years. Lonnie could often be found hunting, spending time with his family, or driving around with his dog Daisy Mae. He also enjoyed anything to do with guns.
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Post

Ronda Sue Weber (1957-2022)

Ronda S. Weber of Cozad, Nebraska passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the age of 64. Ronda was born May 27, 1957 in Omaha, Nebraska to Charles and Lavern (Wiggins) Hoselton. She graduated from Cozad High School where she met her husband, Carroll Weber. They went on to have two children, James and Heidi, and became surrogate parents to many others. Ronda was a hard worker, loved to sing, quilt, and brought sunshine to all the lives she touched. She was slow to anger, fast to forgive and faster to love. Her smile could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Ronda is survived by her husband Carroll, her children, James and his wife Elisabeth, Heidi and her partner Brad, and her surrogate children and grandchildren, Chris and Rachel Roush, and their two children Caitlin and Cammille, and Edwin and Tina Rodriguez and their children, James, Johnna, Belinda, Michael, Evelyn, Adalia, Casca.
COZAD, NE
North Platte Post

Thane Moore (1956-2022)

Thane Douglas Moore, 65, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home. Thane was born on October 27, 1956, to Darrel and Dorothy (Brannan) Moore in Great Bend, Kansas. He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1975. On June 14, 1980, he married Denise...
LEXINGTON, NE
