Colchester, VT

Vietnam veterans honored in ceremony at local nonprofit center

mynbc5.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLCHESTER, Vt. — A local ceremony was held Tuesday to honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Josh's House, a nonprofit wellness and recreation center aimed to help military service members, hosted the event along with...

www.mynbc5.com

KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
FESTIVAL
On Target News

Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner in Manchester on March 31

For the fourth year, your Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) All-American Post 10904 is privileged to host a special Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner in Manchester. The event will be Thursday, March 31st, at 6 PM. The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. It is open to all Vietnam-era veterans and their families; and will feature a special, complimentary meal provided by Humana. Our guest speaker will be Al Lipphardt, VFW’s National Junior Vice Commander.
MANCHESTER, TN
The Staten Island Advance

14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day honors veterans, S.I. vet inducted into Hall of Fame

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day celebration honored Vietnam veterans Saturday afternoon at Tottenville High School in Huguenot. The celebration also included an inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, Staten Islander Gene DiGiacomo. The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize the outstanding veterans throughout New York state, who have gone above and beyond in both military and civilian life.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Local
Vermont Government
City
Colchester, VT
Government
WHAV

Haverhill Observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Tuesday with Wreath Laying Ceremony

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Haverhill next Tuesday, commemorating Vietnam Veterans Day. Led by mistress of ceremonies City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, the service features a reading of the names of Haverhill’s 13 who gave their lives in Vietnam. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter, whose brother Michael Gambino was one who made the ultimate sacrifice, reads the honor roll.
HAVERHILL, MA
NewsChannel 36

Vietnam Reflections: Bob Purdy

(WENY) -- WENY News continues to share the stories of Vietnam veterans in the Twin Tiers. This week, we are talking with Bob Purdy, a U.S. Navy veteran.
MILITARY
WIBW

VAEK plans to honor Vietnam Vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam War veterans will be honored for their service by VA Eastern Kansas on Tuesday. VA Eastern Kansas says Tuesday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and it is proud to recognize its veterans. It said it serves as a commemorative partner with the Department of Defense, the lead federal agency authorized by Congress, and the 50th Anniversary Commemoration Council to recognize and thank Vietnam vets for their sacrifices and service.
TOPEKA, KS
#Vietnam Veterans#Vietnam War#Veterans Day#House
FOX54 News

Local STEM nonprofit, USSR Center among the groups to secure federal funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Nearly one million dollars will go toward two Huntsville entities, secured by Congressman Robert Aderholt. “One of the most important duties of Congress is to fund the federal government and to make sure those tax dollars are being spent in a responsible manner and going to projects that truly make a difference in the community. These two projects, which I directed funds to, are both perfect examples of tax dollars being spent in a responsible manner that will benefits thousands of people. I was glad to be able to request these funds on behalf of these communities rather than a bureaucrat in Washington, who knows nothing about Alabama, deciding how tax dollars are to be spent here in our district. I look forward to seeing these projects get underway.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Defense One

Army Replaces Decades-Old Fitness Test, But Keeps Age- and Gender-Based Scoring

When Army leaders set out to update the decades-old physical-fitness test, senior leaders sought, in part, to create a new test that would judge all soldiers against a single standard. But during several years of experimentation, they found that women and other groups were failing at rates that threatened to leave the force short of key personnel. On Wednesday, service leaders announced the final form of the new Army Combat Fitness Test—and that it would return to scoring personnel based on their gender and age.
FITNESS
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State Of The City | Fireworks Location Discussion | Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

Yesterday Naperville mayor Steve Chirico gave his first in-person State of the City address since 2019. He told the crowd at the Embassy Suites the city’s economy is in good shape, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, surpassing them. He applauded the city’s quick response after an EF3 tornado struck Naperville last June. And he acknowledged several city leaders for their contributions. Looking ahead, Chirico said with this strong financial base, now is the time to be bold, embracing new technology and amenities, and improving the city’s infrastructure.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
The Georgia Sun

Military families can get free summer camps from Georgia 4-H

Dependents of military service members are invited to apply to attend five different weeklong camping experiences at no cost, coordinated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program. These camps, summits and retreats are open to dependents of military members (currently serving in active, guard and reserve components) ages...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

Photo exhibit features homeless vets from St. Louis and the nation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Veterans make up about six percent of the US population, but about eight percent of the country’s homeless. They are in every city. Some of those faces are captured in a new, impactful photo exhibit at the International Photography Hall of Fame and museum in St. Louis called, In the Faces of Patriotism: The Homeless Veterans Project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Cheyenne Post

New Parent Support Program Assists Families

The first few years of a baby’s life can be critical to their physical, social, emotional and educational development, but new parents may be uncertain in how best to guide their children through those developmental milestones. To help parents navigate those unfamiliar waters, the Air Force New Parent Support...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WHEC TV-10

Veteran's Outreach Center organizing National Vietnam Veterans Day event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — National Vietnam Veterans Day is next Tuesday and the Veteran's Outreach Center is organizing an event to honor those who served, those who've died, and their families. All vets and their families are welcome to attend the recognition service at the Association for the Blind...
ROCHESTER, NY

