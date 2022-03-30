ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, GA

Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Schools are altering plans or closing ahead of Thursday’s possibly severe weather. Miller County Schools will be closed on...

www.walb.com

