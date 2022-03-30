ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Anti-transgender speaker causes controversy at Washburn

NewsTimes
 1 day ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The president of Washburn University said he does not support the message of an anti-transgender speaker who speak at the Topeka school. Right-wing conservative Michael J. Knowles is scheduled to give a speech...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's Daughters Attend a Private School That Is 'Anti-Racist'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
Daily Mail

Social worker sues Massachusetts university after she was asked to 'defend her WHITENESS' during interview for professorship she didn't get

A licensed social worker who unsuccessfully applied for a professorship at Bridgewater State University last summer has sued the college, after she was allegedly asked to defend her 'whiteness' during an interview. Donna Johnston, a therapist in Plainfield, Connecticut, filed the race and employment discrimination suit in Massachusetts Superior Court...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Farley
Person
Ted Cruz
Mic

This Kansas teacher is suing her school so that she can continue to misgender students

Last week, a public school teacher in Kansas filed a lawsuit against her district superintendent, board members, and school principal for violating her First Amendment rights to free speech and exercising her religion after she was suspended for misgendering a trans student in her math class. Pamela Ricard, who teaches at Fort Riley Middle School in Fort Riley, maintains that her school’s denial of her request to ignore her student’s name and pronouns "deprived her of due process and equal protection of law,” CNN reported. Basically, this transphobic teacher is saying that respecting her students’ gender identities is against her religion.
KANSAS STATE
NBCMontana

Majority of Americans believe public schools on the wrong track

WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washburn University#Transgender#College#Racism#Ap#Daily Wire#Republican#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NPR

Parents Of Transgender Youth Fear Texas' Anti-Trans Orders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate certain gender-affirming care as possible child abuse, leaving parents of transgender youth feeling caught between two choices: support their children or face a possible investigation. Annaliese and Rachel are mothers living in Texas and...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy