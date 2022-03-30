ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Minions: The Rise of Gru: Who is in the cast and what is the release date?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE DESPICABLE Me movie franchise introduced it's first film to audiences more than ten years ago.

New Minions: The Rise of Gru is another prequel to the Despicable Me films and fans are curious to know more about the movie's cast and premiere date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9byB_0euUY7KB00
Despite New Minions' release date being pushed back several times, moviegoers will finally have the chance to catch it in theaters

Who is in the cast?

The production of New Minions was announced by Universal Pictures in January 2017.

The sequel to the first Minions animated motion picture sees some of the franchise's familiar characters returning.

With the return of the franchise's regular figures comes the reappearance of the voice actors responsible for the roles.

The voices behind the animated characters are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZH9s_0euUY7KB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdxho_0euUY7KB00

Steve Carrell

Steve Carrell is a Despicable Me regular who was a part of the first film's cast.

Steve voices the titular character Gru and voiced him for the past decade.

No stranger to voiceover roles, he took on parts in animated features such as Over The Hedge, Horton Hears A Who!, and of course -Despicable Me.

Moviegoers also recognize the actor from The Office, Dinner For Schmucks, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Pierre Coffin

Pierre Coffin voices a number of different minions for their on-screen comeback.

His credits for the animated feature include Kevin, Bob, Stuart, Otto, and several other of the minions.

Taraji P. Henson

The antagonists to the eponymous creatures are a group named the Vicious 6.

Taraji P. Henson takes on the voiceover job as Belle Bottom, the leader of the aforementioned villains.

Taraji is familiar to the public for her appearances in Hidden Figures, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Ralph Breaks The Internet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2BHt_0euUY7KB00
Taraji P Henson, Steve Carrell, and Julie Andrews are listed for the New Minions roster

Michelle Yeoh

Providing the voice of Master Chow is a newcomer to the movie series, actress Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle is the star of motion pictures such as Crazy Rich Asians, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings.

More stars slated for the voiceover roster for the Minions sequel are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myVtg_0euUY7KB00
A slew of famous faces are lending their voices to the franchise's second Minions prequel

What is the release date?

On March 30, 2022, the trailer was distributed by Universal Pictures.

The official plot summary stated: "In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader -- the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles."

"When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails."

The synopsis further described: "Wild Knuckles himself -- and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends."

New Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled for theatrical release on July 1, 2022, and will be distributed for streaming to Peacock four months later.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Voice Actors#Ralph Breaks The Internet#New Minions#Universal Pictures#Belle Bottom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Addresses Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cameo Rumors

Recent years have been very exciting for Marvel fans when it comes to crossovers and unexpected cameos, but anyone who might have held out hope to see Nicolas Cage reprise his Ghost Rider role for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will surely be disappointed that the actor himself has shot down hopes of such an opportunity. While the actor expressed his interest in such an opportunity, especially for the opportunity to work with Benedict Cumberbatch, he doesn't think Marvel Studios will be looking to Cage if and when it came to bringing Ghost Rider into the fold. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on May 6th.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
371K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy