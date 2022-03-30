ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Flip or Flop' ended after 10 seasons on TV. Here's how the show changed after Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's divorce.

By Samantha Grindell
 1 day ago

They were transparent about the divorce on the show.

HGTV

  • "Flip or Flop" ended after 10 seasons in March.
  • The show documented Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's relationship.
  • The series changed after they divorced, with the pair fighting and opening up about their issues.
In the early years of "Flip or Flop," viewers saw candid couple's moments between Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack.

Jerod Harris/Stringer

The early seasons of "Flip or Flop" showed El Moussa and Haack's relationship on full display, as their romantic dynamic was part of why the show was so interesting to viewers.

They were often filmed in their home, doting on their daughter Taylor, and sharing casual kisses and "I love you's."

Their interactions were mostly positive, with any conflict seeming like typical banter between spouses.

And by season six, they were bringing their then newborn son Brayden on set too.

But in 2016, El Moussa and Haack had public marital problems.
Their issues were public.

HGTV

On May 23, 2016, Orange County police were called to the El Moussa home in response to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun," TMZ reported at the time .

El Moussa was seen running from his home with a firearm, which he dropped after police told him from a helicopter to release it, TMZ reported.

El Moussa and Haack announced they were separating in December 2016.
They separated in 2016.

Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty Images

In December of 2016, Haack and El Moussa announced they were separating in a statement to Us Weekly .

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the statement said. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution."

"There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage," the statement went on to say.

"During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

Season seven was the first season of the series El Moussa and Haack filmed after officially separating.
They continued to film "Flip or Flop" after they separated.

HGTV

There were subtle differences in the series from the first episode of the season.

El Moussa and Haack filmed their conversations about the houses they were going to renovate from a car instead of in their shared home, and Haack and El Moussa weren't wearing their wedding rings in multiple shots.

Haack and El Moussa addressed the separation directly in episode six of season seven.
They were transparent about the divorce on the show.

HGTV

At the beginning of the episode, El Moussa and Haack directly addressed the separation, saying they parted ways about a year before the season aired.

"Flipping houses put us in the spotlight," El Moussa said.

"But when our marriage fell apart, it was more public than we could have ever imagined," Haack continued.

"But we're picking up the pieces, and we'll still work together to support our kids," El Moussa said. "If flipping houses was tough before, now the pressure is really on."

The estranged couple also said they were both starting to date again at the top of the episode.

"This would probably be awkward for any exes, but since we have to see each other every day, it's beyond awkward," Haack said into the camera. "So I'm planning on just staying friendly and keeping things light."

From that episode forward, El Moussa and Haack also filmed their initial conversations about homes separately instead of together, limiting their interactions.

The episode also marked a shift in how El Moussa and Haack interacted with each other on camera.
They fought more.

AP

In the first six seasons of the show, Haack and El Moussa sometimes disagreed, but there was always a loving undertone to their banter.

But after they addressed their separation on screen, they leaned into the natural tension the situation created.

For instance, in episode six of season seven, Haack asked El Moussa about a date he went on. When he said it went well, she said, "How much did that set you back?" implying he spent a lot of money on the date.

El Moussa replied, "Why do you even care?" in exasperation. When Haack said she was "just messing around," he replied, "Can we work?" in a frustrated tone.

They also teased each other throughout the episode, with El Moussa mocking Haack for being afraid of a rat and Haack making a joke about El Moussa's contracting abilities.

"Do I even know this guy I lived with for so many years?" Haack said into the camera.

"The truth is she should know this stuff too, but unfortunately she's too concerned about her hair," El Moussa said in his own interview.

El Moussa later told Haack that she was making him "uncomfortable" by joking about his dating life later in the episode, and Haack agreed to respect his boundaries.

The former spouses also documented the realities of divorced life in season seven.
They sold their home.

Anne Cusack / Getty Images

At the beginning of episode nine, Haack confided in her hairdresser that she wanted to sell the home she and El Moussa had shared.

"When Tarek and I got divorced, I kept the house. But it's really too big, and it has a lot of baggage," Haack said in an on-camera interview. "And it's sad because a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into making this house our own. And it has so many memories."

When Haack told him she wanted to sell the home on the phone, El Moussa quickly hung up and avoided discussing it for much of the episode, which led to some tension as they worked on a home renovation.

"I shouldn't care, but then I think about it and it's like that's the house I've been working for my entire life," El Moussa told their contractor Israel Battres. "It's just so many different memories there, for it to just be gone, it's just weird."

They finally spoke about Haack's decision to sell the home at the end of the episode.

"It threw me off a little bit, but at the end of the day, it's your decision," El Moussa said.

Haack also told El Moussa she planned to move closer to him, which would be easier for their children.

Haack's new romance appeared in season seven too.
The show highlighted that the ex-couple was moving on.

Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

In episode 14 of season seven, Haack took a FaceTime call from her then-boyfriend Ant Anstead and discussed him in an on-camera interview.

"There's a new man in my life, and it's pretty awesome," she said. "It's all new, so I haven't told Tarek yet."

El Moussa found out about Anstead during the episode, as he dropped Haack off at the house she and El Moussa were working on.

"Why didn't you just tell me? I'd love to meet him," El Moussa said to Haack, referring to Anstead. But he admitted in an on-camera interview later in the episode that he wished Haack had told him more directly.

"This would have been a lot easier if she had just been upfront about having a boyfriend," he said.

El Moussa later asked why Haack didn't tell him she had a boyfriend.

"I was just figuring it out and seeing how serious it was before I talked to you about it," she said.

"I do want her to be happy," El Moussa said in an on-camera interview about Haack. "Obviously, we're divorced now, but it's something we're still getting used to. Hopefully, we'll be able to continue working together no matter what comes up."

Haack and Anstead were married from 2018 to 2020 , and they share a son, Hudson, together.

Tensions reportedly mounted behind-the-scenes as the exes filmed season 10.
El Moussa reportedly yelled at Haack on the set of the show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

In July 2021, El Moussa reportedly yelled at Haack and compared her to his then-fiancée, Heather Rae Young, on the set of the show, according to People .

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa said to Haack, according to People. The publication also reported that he called his ex-wife a "washed-up loser" during the incident.

People later reported that a source said El Moussa was "super remorseful" about his comments. But the same source went on to say that Haack and El Moussa aren't friends.

"They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they're not friends," the source told People.

El Moussa's second wife Heather appeared on season 10 of "Flip or Flop."
The El Moussas in 2021.

Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Haack was already well-aware of El Moussa's relationship with Heather by the time she appeared on "Flip or Flop" in February 2022.

In her first appearance on the show, Heather did not interact with Haack, while El Moussa and Heather showed off the new beach house Battres was renovating for them during the episode.

"Flip or Flop" ended after 10 seasons because filming had reportedly become "too intimate" for the exes.
They ended the show.

HGTV

Haack and El Moussa announced the series would be ending on March 10 in separate Instagram posts.

HGTV confirmed the series ending in a statement provided to Insider, adding that the duo's individual series would continue.

"Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that 'Flip or Flop' is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series," a representative for HGTV said in a statement to Insider. "More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series 'Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa' and 'Christina on the Coast.'"

Soon after, People reported that a source familiar with the situation said that "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that."

"The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," the source went on to say.

In the series finale, Haack told El Moussa she couldn't do the show anymore.

At the end of the final episode, Haack told El Moussa she wanted the show to end, as seen in a clip from Entertainment Tonight .

Heather was in El Moussa's car during the interaction, and Haack's fiancé Josh Hall sat in her car, with both El Moussa and Haack saying hello to each other's new partners.

"I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you," Haack said. "I can't be at these houses for you like I should."

Representatives for Haack and El Moussa declined to comment when contacted by Insider for this story, and HGTV did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Community Policy