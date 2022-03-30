ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (45-31) face the Indiana Pacers (25-51) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Nuggets are coming off a nail-biting 113-109 win at Charlotte Monday. They’ve won 2 in a row and 3 of their last 4. Stud C Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 26 points, 19 boards and 11 dimes in the victory. He should stand out in this matchup, too, as the Pacers don’t have the size to defend him. So, if a prop bet for Jokic to record a triple-double pops up, consider it lightly.

The Pacers have lost 4 in a row and 6 out of their last 8. They have a tendency to hang around games. They’re a dangerous team that just can’t close the deal most nights. They have 3-point losses to Atlanta and Cleveland and a 1-point loss to Sacramento in the last 10.

Nuggets at Pacers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:01 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Nuggets -475 (bet $475 to win $100) | Pacers +340 (bet $100 to win $340)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nuggets -8.5 (-115) | Pacers +8.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under: 235.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Nuggets at Pacers key injuries

Nuggets

  • PF JaMychal Green (wrist) questionable
  • SF Michael Porter Jr. (back) out

Pacers

  • C Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable
  • SF Oshae Brissett (back) questionable
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable
  • SG Chris Duarte (toe) out
  • F Isaiah Jackson (headache) questionable
  • PG Duane Washington Jr. (hip) questionable

Nuggets at Pacers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 108, Pacers 103

Denver (-475) should win this game, but it hasn’t been nearly as lethal as it was going deep into the playoffs last season. So, we’re not going to advocate betting nearly five times the return if the bet wins. PASS.

As previously mentioned, the Pacers have been scrappy. They pulled out a huge upset over the Golden State Warriors in January and are 17-20-1 ATS at home this season. That’s pretty decent for a team with just 25 wins.

Conversely, the Nuggets have been awful against the spread. They’re 34-41-1 ATS but a little better on the road at 20-18-1 ATS. The status of big man Bitadze will loom large as his 7-foot frame is the only one on the Pacers roster that can make it less of a picnic for Jokic.

In their first head-to-head meeting this season, Denver edged out a 101-98 victory at home in November.

LEAN PACERS +8.5 (-107), but hit it harder if Bitadze suits up.

This 235.5 number sticks out like a sore thumb.

The Nuggets average 111.8 points per game and have scored 113 in back-to-back contests. The Pacers, who have played better of late, are dropping just shy of 115 over the last 10. That leaves quite a bit of wiggle room.

Go with the UNDER 235.5 (-108) for a full unit – do so quickly as it could go down before tip-off.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

