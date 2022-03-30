ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Crews contain 5-acre fire in Green Sea area of Horry County

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago



HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have contained a five-acre fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Green Sea area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

HCRF crews responded at 1:08 p.m. to the area of Long Branch Swamp Road and Highway 9. There were no injuries reported and no structures threatened.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area for an extended amount of time.

Unincorporated areas of Horry County remain under an outdoor burning ban that went into effect on March 25. It will stay in effect until further notice, HCFR said. Similar bans are in effect in the city of Conway and Darlington County.

