Crews contain 5-acre fire in Green Sea area of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have contained a five-acre fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Green Sea area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

HCRF crews responded at 1:08 p.m. to the area of Long Branch Swamp Road and Highway 9. There were no injuries reported and no structures threatened.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area for an extended amount of time.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Unincorporated areas of Horry County remain under an outdoor burning ban that went into effect on March 25. It will stay in effect until further notice, HCFR said. Similar bans are in effect in the city of Conway and Darlington County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.