Gov. Ricketts calling on Nebraskans to help support Ukraine

WFAA
'We support them' | Gov. Abbott in Houston on 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation calling Sunday a “Day of Prayer for Ukraine” in Texas. The governor made a stop at the Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in north Houston. “I have issued a proclamation for the state of Texas for everyone to join in...
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s employment now above pre-pandemic levels
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on Tuesday following news that Nebraska’s employment grew by more than 12,000 people from January 2020 to January 2022. “Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” said...
iheart.com
Ricketts backs bill in Unicameral to help students who've fallen behind
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts backs a bill in the Unicameral that would help low-income students who have fallen behind in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill, LB-1240, was introduced by State Senator Joni Albrecht and would use $60 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
Lt. Gov. Foley endorses Herbster; Ricketts doesn't like it
The campaign for Jim Pillen says Foley asked Pillen to be his Lt. Governor in a July 2021 meeting, but Pillen declined.
Exclusive: Widow of D.C. police officer Jeff Smith, who died by suicide, says battling rioters on Jan. 6 "changed him"
The widow of an officer who died by suicide after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is pressing Congress to pass legislation recognizing the trauma suffered by law enforcement officers who take their own lives, which she told CBS News would be a fitting legacy for her husband.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin introduces resolution to expunge Trump's first impeachment
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin introduced a resolution to expunge former President Donald Trump's first impeachment on Tuesday, arguing it was "an unimaginable abuse of our Constitution."
Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits
The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map
March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
lootpress.com
Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
Neb. Governor Ricketts vetoes rental assistance bill
Supporters have said they’ll attempt to override the governor’s veto.
Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
'California is united in our support for Ukraine' | Newsom helps package supplies for Ukraine
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Companies, businesses, mom and pop shops and brick and mortars alike across the state of California have shown their support for the people and country of Ukraine. The efforts follow the recent Russian invasion into the country over a week ago. Like other Californians, Gov....
KTUL
Lankford and locals call on support for Ukraine following Zelensky's address
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There was a standing ovation after a direct plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday. In a virtual address to the United States Congress, he thanked the U.S. for its support, but asked for more assistance as his country continues to fight off Russian invaders.
Iowa childcare facilities with staffing issues turning families away
When the pandemic began, the childcare industry lost about one-third of its workforce. And since then, the recovery has been slow and incomplete.
Kirtland FCU is helping raise money to support Ukraine
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Federal Credit Union is now collecting donations to benefit the families and communities in Ukraine. Recent events in Ukraine are severely impacting families and the credit union system in Ukraine has been challenged to continue the support services they offer to their communities. Kirtland FCU is working with the Worldwide Foundation […]
Ricketts speaks about helping students recover from pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to speak about his goal to help children struggling academically. According to a release from the governor, Ricketts has suggested a budget recommendation to help assist lower-income families recover from academic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money […]
Gov. Ricketts touts National Agriculture week
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation on Monday for National Agriculture Week.
earnthenecklace.com
Metinka Slater Leaving KCCI: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
Gov. Ricketts proclaims Sandhill Crane as State Migratory Bird
GIBBON, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation designating the Sandhill crane as the official migratory bird of Nebraska during a ceremony at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon. “Each spring, up to one million Sandhill cranes gather along the Platte River during their annual journey north,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The migration is...
‘Ravnsborg report’ and investigative file released
The House Select Committee on Investigation posted its final report and a redacted public version of its file on the Legislative Research Council website Wednesday regarding the possible impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
KCAU 9 News
