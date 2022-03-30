ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Taco & Tequila Festival | May 14

mor-tv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday May 14th, 2022 | 12-8pm | View Event Schedule. Join us for the St Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival in May of 2022 at Vinoy Park. > Tons of Tacos & Mexican Dishes from 20+ Food Vendors. >...

www.mor-tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

Don’t Miss the Pink Tie Dinner Party Happening April 28

Join us for an unforgettable evening of dazzling entertainment, incredible cuisine, and more! Don your finest pink attire and start the evening with a sushi and sake tasting reception. Enjoy a dinner of culinary delights crafted by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary. After dinner concludes, join the after-party for music...
FOOD & DRINKS
News4Jax.com

💲 Save on St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Tickets 🎟️

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Get your taste buds ready. The second annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns to the nation’s oldest city, May 4-8. The World Golf Hall of Fame, the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2022 festival: A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/ proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS 46

St. Patrick's Day Festival at Chateau Elan

Many people remembered Massell as a humble, irreplaceable man who left his mark on the city in so many ways. CBS46's Rodney Harris is live at Atlantic Station with the latest on traffic. Airborne gummies recalled after reports of injury. Updated: 6 hours ago. The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Disability#Tacos Mexican Dishes#Matador Cantina Area
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited

Multiple Issues Alleged At “Another Broken Egg Cafe” On Linton Blvd. Problems Found During Two Inspections. Third Now Pending… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not like the situation at “Another Broken Egg […] The article Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Daily Florida Press

6 Best Waterfront Seafood Restaurants In Naples

Naples is located on the Gulf Coast and is considered the “crown jewel” of southwest Florida. You don’t just find fabulous seafood in this delightful city; you can also enjoy high-end shopping, challenging golf courses, and a town that is full of rich history. Why do visitors...
NAPLES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Bagel Shop Cited By Health Inspector

“Black Green Mold-Like Substance…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach bagel shop was cited by a health inspector from Florida’s Department of Business and Profesional Regulation who recorded three “high priority violations,” one “intermediate” violation, and two “basic” violations during the February […] The article Delray Beach Bagel Shop Cited By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy