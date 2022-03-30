Van Cliburn Competitors Announced

A new record-breaking bridge has opened, connecting Europe and Asia.The 1915 Canakkale Bridge, which has the longest main span of any suspension bridge in the world, connects Turkey's European and Asian shores across the Dardanelles Strait.The €2.5bn marvel was officially opened by the Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, on 18 March.Taking five years to complete – construction began in March 2017 – the entire bridge measures 4.6km (2.9 miles), while the midspan of 2,023m references the Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary in 2023.Drivers will have to pay 200 Turkish lira (£10) to use the bridge, but will be able to complete their...
Comments / 0